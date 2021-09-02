Difference between revisions of "Glen Norah"
Latest revision as of 14:08, 2 September 2021
Glen Norah is a residential suburb in Harare. The suburb is bordered by Highfields, Waterfalls, Glen View and Mbare West. The suburb is divided into smaller units called Glen Norah A, B and C.
Background
Construction of Glen Norah started 1971 and was completed in October 1973. The construction was done by a multinational company called John Sisk & Son. At completion, the suburb had 6,400 houses.[1]
Notable Places in Glen Norah
- Mbudzi Roundabout
- Gobbie Park
Schools in Glen Norah
Notable People That Cam from Glen Norah
- George Nechironga
- Alexio Kawara
- Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga
- Simon Chimbetu
- Sulumani Chimbetu
- Shastro Mburayi
- Stunner
- Tinashe Nengomasha
References
- ↑ Glen Norah yapera, Africa Times, Published: 28 November 1973, Retrieved: 25 November 2018