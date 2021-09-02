Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Glen Norah"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
Glen Norah is a residential suburb in [[Harare]]. The suburb is bordered by [[Highfields]], Waterfalls, Glen View and Mbare West. The suburb is divided into small units called Glen Norah A, B and C.
+
'''Glen Norah''' is a residential suburb in [[Harare]]. The suburb is bordered by [[Highfields]], [[Waterfalls]], [[Glen View]] and [[Mbare]] West. The suburb is divided into smaller units called Glen Norah A, B and C.
  
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Construction of the Glen Norah started 1971 and was completed in October 1973. The construction was by a multinational company called John Sisk & Son. At completion, the suburb had 6,400 houses.<ref name="africantimes">Glen Norah yapera, ''Africa Times, Published: 28 November 1973, Retrieved: 25 November 2018''</ref>
+
Construction of '''Glen Norah''' started '''1971''' and was completed in '''October 1973'''. The construction was done by a multinational company called [[John Sisk & Son]]. At completion, the suburb had 6,400 houses.<ref name="africantimes">Glen Norah yapera, ''Africa Times, Published: 28 November 1973, Retrieved: 25 November 2018''</ref>
  
 
[[File:Glen Norah Yapera.jpg|thumb|Glen Norah in 1973, The African Times]]
 
[[File:Glen Norah Yapera.jpg|thumb|Glen Norah in 1973, The African Times]]
Line 27: Line 27:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references />
 
<references />
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title=Glen Norah
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords=suburb,residential,Harare Province,High Density
 +
|description=Harare Suburbs
 +
|image=Glen Norah Yapera.jpg
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:Harare Suburbs]]
 
[[Category:Harare Suburbs]]

Latest revision as of 14:08, 2 September 2021

Glen Norah is a residential suburb in Harare. The suburb is bordered by Highfields, Waterfalls, Glen View and Mbare West. The suburb is divided into smaller units called Glen Norah A, B and C.


Background

Construction of Glen Norah started 1971 and was completed in October 1973. The construction was done by a multinational company called John Sisk & Son. At completion, the suburb had 6,400 houses.[1]

Glen Norah in 1973, The African Times

Notable Places in Glen Norah

  • Mbudzi Roundabout
  • Gobbie Park

Schools in Glen Norah

Notable People That Cam from Glen Norah

References

  1. Glen Norah yapera, Africa Times, Published: 28 November 1973, Retrieved: 25 November 2018
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Glen_Norah&oldid=110098"