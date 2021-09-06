Difference between revisions of "Glen Norah"
Schools in Glen Norah
==Schools in Glen Norah==
*[[St Peters Kubatana High School]]
* [[St Peters Kubatana
*[[Glen Norah 2 High School]]
High School]]
* [[Glen Norah 2 High School]]
Notable People
Notable People from Glen Norah
*[[George Nechironga]]
* [[George Nechironga]]
*[[Alexio Kawara]]
* [[Alexio Kawara]]
*[[Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga]]
* [[Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga]]
*[[Simon Chimbetu]]
* [[Simon Chimbetu]]
*[[Sulumani Chimbetu]]
* [[Sulumani Chimbetu]]
*[[Shastro Mburayi]]
* [[Shastro Mburayi]]
*[[Stunner]]
* [[Stunner]]
*[[Tinashe Nengomasha]]
* [[Tinashe Nengomasha]]
==References==
Latest revision as of 10:14, 6 September 2021
Glen Norah is a residential suburb in Harare. The suburb is bordered by Highfields, Waterfalls, Glen View and Mbare West. The suburb is divided into smaller units called Glen Norah A, B and C.
Background
Construction of Glen Norah started 1971 and was completed in October 1973. The construction was done by a multinational company called John Sisk & Son. At completion, the suburb had 6,400 houses.[1]
Notable Places in Glen Norah
- Mbudzi Roundabout
- Gobbie Park
Schools in Glen Norah
Notable People from Glen Norah
- George Nechironga
- Alexio Kawara
- Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga
- Simon Chimbetu
- Sulumani Chimbetu
- Shastro Mburayi
- Stunner
- Tinashe Nengomasha
References
- ↑ Glen Norah yapera, Africa Times, Published: 28 November 1973, Retrieved: 25 November 2018