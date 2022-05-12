Pindula

Latest revision as of 10:01, 12 May 2022

Glen Norah is a residential suburb in Harare. The suburb is bordered by Highfields, Waterfalls, Glen View and Mbare West. The suburb is divided into smaller units called Glen Norah A, B and C.

Background

Construction of Glen Norah started 1971 and was completed in October 1973. The construction was done by a multinational company called John Sisk & Son. At completion, the suburb had 6,400 houses.[1]

Glen Norah in 1973, The African Times

Notable Places in Glen Norah

  • Mbudzi Roundabout
  • Gobbie Park

Schools in Glen Norah

Government

In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Wellington Chikombo won 5098 votes, thereby retaining the seat he won in 2018, as Member of Parliament for Glen Norah. [2]

Notable People from Glen Norah

References

  1. Glen Norah yapera, Africa Times, Published: 28 November 1973, Retrieved: 25 November 2018
  2. National assembly & Council By-election results, ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022
