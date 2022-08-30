* [[Wellington Chikombo]] of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 5 098 votes,

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Glen Norah''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], [[Wellington Chikombo]] won 5098 votes, thereby retaining the seat he won in '''2018''', as Member of [[Parliament]] for Glen Norah. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

Glen Norah is a residential suburb in Harare. The suburb is bordered by Highfields, Waterfalls, Glen View and Mbare West. The suburb is divided into smaller units called Glen Norah A, B and C.

Background

Construction of Glen Norah started 1971 and was completed in October 1973. The construction was done by a multinational company called John Sisk & Son. At completion, the suburb had 6,400 houses.[1]

Glen Norah in 1973, The African Times

