Latest revision as of 12:31, 8 September 2022
Glen Norah is a residential suburb in Harare. The suburb is bordered by Highfields, Waterfalls, Glen View and Mbare West. The suburb is divided into smaller units called Glen Norah A, B and C.
Background
Construction of Glen Norah started 1971 and was completed in October 1973. The construction was done by a multinational company called John Sisk & Son. At completion, the suburb had 6,400 houses.[1]
Notable Places in Glen Norah
- Mbudzi Roundabout
- Gobbie Park
Schools in Glen Norah
Government
In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Wellington Chikombo won 5098 votes, thereby retaining the seat he won in 2018, as Member of Parliament for Glen Norah. [2]
In the 2000 By-Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen Norah returned to Parliament:
- Priscilla Misihairabwi of MDC with 17 866 votes,
- Thomas Magwirokona Mapanzure of Zanu PF with 3 517 votes,
- Jonathan Marimbire of UP with 159 votes,
- Nogget Martha Muchenje of ZUD with 147 votes,
- Davison Mandega of ZANU (Ndonga) with 119 votes,
- Admire Denenga, Independent, with 0 votes.
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Glen Norah returned to Parliament:
- Wellington Chikombo of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 5 098 votes,
- Chrispen Allen Magaya of Zanu-PF with 1 552 votes,
- Israel Mabhande of MDC Alliance with 280 votes,
- Kuda Garwe of NPF with 58 votes,
- Allen Munyuki of UDA with 49 votes.
Notable People from Glen Norah
- George Nechironga
- Alexio Kawara
- Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga
- Simon Chimbetu
- Sulumani Chimbetu
- Shastro Mburayi
- Stunner
- Tinashe Nengomasha
References
- ↑ Glen Norah yapera, Africa Times, Published: 28 November 1973, Retrieved: 25 November 2018
- ↑ National assembly & Council By-election results, ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022