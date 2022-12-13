In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Glen Norah''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Glen Norah is a residential suburb in Harare. The suburb is bordered by Highfields, Waterfalls, Glen View and Mbare West. The suburb is divided into smaller units called Glen Norah A, B and C.

Background

Construction of Glen Norah started 1971 and was completed in October 1973. The construction was done by a multinational company called John Sisk & Son. At completion, the suburb had 6,400 houses.[1]

Glen Norah in 1973, The African Times

Notable Places in Glen Norah

Mbudzi Roundabout

Gobbie Park

Schools in Glen Norah

Government

In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Wellington Chikombo won 5098 votes, thereby retaining the seat he won in 2018, as Member of Parliament for Glen Norah.

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Glen Norah returned to Parliament:

