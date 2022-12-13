Pindula

* [[Davison Mandega]] of ZANU (Ndonga) with 119 votes,
 
* [[Admire Denenga]], Independent, with 0 votes.
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Glen Norah''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Webster Maondera]] of MDC–T with 6 672 votes or 71.31 percent,
* [[Pedzisai Maeresera]] of Zanu PF with 1 984 votes or 21.21 percent,
* [[Richman Bhuwa]] of MDC–N with 659 votes or 7.04 percent,
* 1 other with 41 votes or0.44 percent.
'''Total''' '''9 356 votes'''
  
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Glen Norah''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Glen Norah''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  

Glen Norah is a residential suburb in Harare. The suburb is bordered by Highfields, Waterfalls, Glen View and Mbare West. The suburb is divided into smaller units called Glen Norah A, B and C.

Background

Construction of Glen Norah started 1971 and was completed in October 1973. The construction was done by a multinational company called John Sisk & Son. At completion, the suburb had 6,400 houses.[1]

Glen Norah in 1973, The African Times

Notable Places in Glen Norah

  • Mbudzi Roundabout
  • Gobbie Park

Schools in Glen Norah

Government

In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Wellington Chikombo won 5098 votes, thereby retaining the seat he won in 2018, as Member of Parliament for Glen Norah. [2]

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen Norah returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen Norah returned to Parliament:

Total 9 356 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Glen Norah returned to Parliament:

Notable People from Glen Norah

References

  1. Glen Norah yapera, Africa Times, Published: 28 November 1973, Retrieved: 25 November 2018
  2. National assembly & Council By-election results, ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022
