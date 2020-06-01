Difference between revisions of "Glen Norah"

Glen Norah is a residential suburb in Harare. The suburb is bordered by Highfields, Waterfalls, Glen View and Mbare West. The suburb is divided into small units called Glen Norah A, B and C.





Background

Construction of the Glen Norah started 1971 and was completed in October 1973. The construction was by a multinational company called John Sisk & Son. At completion, the suburb had 6,400 houses.[1]

Glen Norah in 1973, The African Times

Notable Places in Glen Norah

Mbudzi Roundabout

Gobbie Park

Schools in Glen Norah

Notable People That Cam from Glen Norah

