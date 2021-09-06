Difference between revisions of "Glen Norah 1 High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Glen Norah 1 High School''' is in the high density suburb of [[Glen Norah]], SW of [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
'''Glen Norah 1 High School''' is in the high density suburb of [[Glen Norah]], SW of [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
|−
|+
[[File:.jpg|thumb|]]
|−
[[File:
|+
|−
|−
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
|Line 48:
|Line 46:
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|−
|image=
|+
|image=.
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 10:13, 6 September 2021
Glen Norah 1 High School is in the high density suburb of Glen Norah, SW of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 7025 Rushwaya, Sebakwe Rd, PO Box GN27, Glen Norah.
Telephone: 613 134
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Glen-Norah-1-High-264263320422215/, https://www.facebook.com/Glen-Norah-1-High-School-Official-2442423349348744/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.