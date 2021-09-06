Located 20KM SW of Harare city center, and with about 5000 students in Forms 1 to 6, '''Glen View 1 High School''' (#GV1HS) is the largest high school in Zimbabwe. '''GV1HS''' is proud to be the nation's largest provider of secondary school education, combining innovative teaching in both theoretical and practical subjects, and sporting activities in a highly collaborative and diverse environment. '''GV1HS''' provides both faculty and students from the southern suburbs of Harare exceptional opportunities for intellectual, personal, and professional growth.

Location

(September 2021)

Address: 9286 1st Drive, Glenview 1, PO Box GV30, Harare.

Telephone: 04 690 040, +263 4 690 253

Cell:

Email:

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/GlenView-I-High-School-683092731840900/



History

Located 20KM SW of Harare city center, and with about 5000 students in Forms 1 to 6, Glen View 1 High School (#GV1HS) is the largest high school in Zimbabwe. GV1HS is proud to be the nation's largest provider of secondary school education, combining innovative teaching in both theoretical and practical subjects, and sporting activities in a highly collaborative and diverse environment. GV1HS provides both faculty and students from the southern suburbs of Harare exceptional opportunities for intellectual, personal, and professional growth.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

10 Jan 2019, https://www.herald.co.zw/glen-view-1-high-builds-3m-multi-purpose-court/