'''Glen View 1 High School''' (GV1HS) is the largest High School in Zimbabwe with about 000 students. It is in [[Glen View]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
[[Category:High Schools]]
Glen View 1 High School (GV1HS) is the largest High School in Zimbabwe with about 000 students. It is in Glen View, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 9286 1st Drive, Glenview 1, PO Box GV30, Harare.
Telephone: 04 690 040, +263 4 690 253
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/GlenView-I-High-School-683092731840900/
History
Located 20KM SW of Harare city center, and with about 5000 students in Forms 1 to 6, Glen View 1 High School (#GV1HS) is the largest high school in Zimbabwe. GV1HS is proud to be the nation's largest provider of secondary school education, combining innovative teaching in both theoretical and practical subjects, and sporting activities in a highly collaborative and diverse environment. GV1HS provides both faculty and students from the southern suburbs of Harare exceptional opportunities for intellectual, personal, and professional growth.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
10 Jan 2019, https://www.herald.co.zw/glen-view-1-high-builds-3m-multi-purpose-court/