Glen View 2 High School former students association - https://m.facebook.com/gv2fsa/?__nodl&ref=external%3Awww.google.com&_rdr
Glen View 2 High School former students association - https://m.facebook.com/gv2fsa/?__nodl&ref=external%3Awww.google.com&_rdr
|+
==Other information==
==Other information==
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
(September 2021)
Glen View 2 High School is in Glen View, a SW high density suburb of Harare, in Harare Metropolitan Province.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 9480 1st Drive, Glenview 3, PO Box GV 41, Glen View, Harare.
Telephone: 04692501, 04690070.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Glen View 2 High School former students association - https://m.facebook.com/gv2fsa/?__nodl&ref=external%3Awww.google.com&_rdr