'''Glen View 3 High School''' is in a south west suburb if [Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
'''Glen View 3 High School''' is in a south west suburb if [Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
('''September 2021''') <br/>
('''September 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' 9269 G/View Way, Glen View 8, [[Glen View]]. <br/>
'''Address:''' 9269 G/View Way, Glen View 8, [[Glen View]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 04 691 984, 04 690812, 04 690805. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 04 691 984, 04 690812, 04 690805. <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Latest revision as of 13:35, 3 September 2021
Glen View 3 High School is in a south west suburb if Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 9269 G/View Way, Glen View 8, PO Box GV130, Glen View.
Telephone: 04 691 984, 04 690812, 04 690805.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Glen-View-3-Secondary-School-168492620741882/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.