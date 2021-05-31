Difference between revisions of "Glendale"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 29:
|Line 29:
==Population==
==Population==
It is home to about 9,768 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
It is home to about 9,768 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
|+
|+
|Line 65:
|Line 67:
<references/>
<references/>
|−
[[Category:Towns and Cities]][[Category:Places]]
|+
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
|+
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 08:53, 31 May 2021
Glendale is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 9,768 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
See Taal-Net Group of Schools.