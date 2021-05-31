Pindula

==Population==
 
It is home to about 9,768 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.  
See [[Taal-Net Group of Schools]]. <br/>
  
  
Glendale is a Town located in Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 9,768 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.

See Taal-Net Group of Schools.


