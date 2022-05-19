Pindula

'''Glenview''' (Glen View) is a high density suburb, South West of [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Glen View''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Idah Mashonganyika]] of Zanu PF - 31 506 votes.
* [[Abel Muzorewa|Abel Tendekayi Muzorewa]] of UANC - 2876 votes.
* [[Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda]] of PF - ZAPU - 838 votes.
* [[Elton Zinduku Pamberi]] of [[ZANU]] - 400 votes.
  
 
See [[Glen View 1 High School]], <br/.>

Glenview

Glenview (Glen View) is a high density suburb, South West of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Glen View returned to Parliament:

See Glen View 1 High School,
See Glen View 2 High School,
See Glen View 3 High School,

