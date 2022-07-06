Pindula

* [[Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda]] of PF - ZAPU - 838 votes.  
 
* [[Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda]] of PF - ZAPU - 838 votes.  
 
* [[Elton Zinduku Pamberi]] of [[ZANU]] - 400 votes.  
 
* [[Elton Zinduku Pamberi]] of [[ZANU]] - 400 votes.  
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Glen View''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Necasio Mangisi]] of Zanu PF with 15 415 votes,
* [[George Mugura]] of ZUM with 9 348 votes,
* [[Jonias Makadzange]] of UANC with 323 votes.
Turnout - 25 873 or 59.75 %
  
 
[[Category:Harare Suburbs]]
[[Category:Harare Suburbs]]
 
[[Category:Harare Suburbs]]

Glenview

Glenview (Glen View) is a high density suburb, South West of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Glen View returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen View returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 25 873 or 59.75 %

See Glen View 1 High School,
See Glen View 2 High School,
See Glen View 3 High School,

