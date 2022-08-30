Pindula

Glenview

Glenview (Glen View) is a high density suburb, South West of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Glen View returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen View returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 25 873 or 59.75 %

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Glenview North returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

See Glen View 1 High School,
See Glen View 2 High School,
See Glen View 3 High School,

