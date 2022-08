* [[Prudence Tatenda Munyandari]] of National Patriotic Front (NPF) with 20 votes.

* [[Rhino Mashaya]] of MDC Alliance with 112 votes,

* [[Martin Mambo]] of Zanu-PF with 1 578 votes,

* [[Fani Munengami]] of CCC with 4 053 votes,

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Glenview North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Glen View''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Glen View''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Glenview''' (Glen View) is a high density suburb, South West of [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].

'''Glenview''' (Glen View) is a high density suburb, South West of [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].

Glenview (Glen View) is a high density suburb, South West of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Glen View returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen View returned to Parliament:

Necasio Mangisi of Zanu PF with 15 415 votes,

George Mugura of ZUM with 9 348 votes,

Jonias Makadzange of UANC with 323 votes.

Turnout - 25 873 or 59.75 %

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Glenview North returned to Parliament:

Fani Munengami of CCC with 4 053 votes,

Martin Mambo of Zanu-PF with 1 578 votes,

Rhino Mashaya of MDC Alliance with 112 votes,

Prudence Tatenda Munyandari of National Patriotic Front (NPF) with 20 votes.

Infrastructure

See Glen View 1 High School,

See Glen View 2 High School,

See Glen View 3 High School,