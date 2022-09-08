Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Glenview"

Page Discussion
 
Line 88: Line 88:
 
* [[Jonias Makadzange]] of UANC with 323 votes.
 
* [[Jonias Makadzange]] of UANC with 323 votes.
 
Turnout - 25 873 or 59.75 %
 
Turnout - 25 873 or 59.75 %
 +
 +
In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Glen View''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Paul Madzorere]] of MDC with 16 470 votes,
 +
* [[Sabina Mangwende]] of Zanu PF with 3 443 votes,
 +
* [[Clive Makusha Chimbi]], Independent, with 209 votes,
 +
* [[Netsai Godwin Matambirwa]] of UP with 100 votes,
 +
* [[Fatima Mbizi]] of ZUD with 48 votes,
 +
* [[Pearson Musakwa]] of ZCP with 16 votes.
  
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Glenview North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Glenview North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
Line 93: Line 101:
 
* [[Martin Mambo]] of Zanu-PF with 1 578 votes,
 
* [[Martin Mambo]] of Zanu-PF with 1 578 votes,
 
* [[Rhino Mashaya]] of MDC Alliance with 112 votes,
 
* [[Rhino Mashaya]] of MDC Alliance with 112 votes,
* [[Prudence Tatenda Munyandari]] of National Patriotic Front (NPF) with 20 votes.  
+
* [[Prudence Tatenda Munyandari]] of National Patriotic Front (NPF) with 20 votes.
  
 
==Infrastructure==
 
==Infrastructure==

Latest revision as of 12:49, 8 September 2022

Glenview

Glenview (Glen View) is a high density suburb, South West of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Glen View returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen View returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 25 873 or 59.75 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen View returned to Parliament:

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Glenview North returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

See Glen View 1 High School,
See Glen View 2 High School,
See Glen View 3 High School,

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Glenview&oldid=120226"