On '''10 October 2022''', [[Fani Munengami]], the MP, castigated the government for allegedly failing to address recurring fires at Glen View Area 8 Furniture Complex. The complex was established in '''2000''' by the government and accommodates small to medium enterprises. <ref name="Glenview North MP Criticises Govt For “Neglecting” Glenview 8 Furniture Complex"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/10/10/10-farm-workers-die-while-fighting-veld-fire-in-esigodini/ Glenview North MP Criticises Govt For “Neglecting” Glenview 8 Furniture Complex], Pindula, Published: 10 October 2022, Retrieved: 11 October 2022''</ref>

Glenview (Glen View) is a high density suburb, South West of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Glen View returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen View returned to Parliament:

Necasio Mangisi of Zanu PF with 15 415 votes,

George Mugura of ZUM with 9 348 votes,

Jonias Makadzange of UANC with 323 votes.

Turnout - 25 873 or 59.75 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen View returned to Parliament:

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Glenview North returned to Parliament:

Fani Munengami of CCC with 4 053 votes,

Martin Mambo of Zanu-PF with 1 578 votes,

Rhino Mashaya of MDC Alliance with 112 votes,

Prudence Tatenda Munyandari of National Patriotic Front (NPF) with 20 votes.

Infrastructure

See Glen View 1 High School,

See Glen View 2 High School,

See Glen View 3 High School,



Glen View Area 8 Furniture Complex

