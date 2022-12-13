Difference between revisions of "Glenview"
Glenview
Glenview (Glen View) is a high density suburb, South West of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Glen View returned to Parliament:
- Idah Mashonganyika of Zanu PF - 31 506 votes.
- Abel Tendekayi Muzorewa of UANC - 2876 votes.
- Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda of PF - ZAPU - 838 votes.
- Elton Zinduku Pamberi of ZANU - 400 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen View returned to Parliament:
- Necasio Mangisi of Zanu PF with 15 415 votes,
- George Mugura of ZUM with 9 348 votes,
- Jonias Makadzange of UANC with 323 votes.
Turnout - 25 873 or 59.75 %
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen View returned to Parliament:
- Paul Madzorere of MDC with 16 470 votes,
- Sabina Mangwende of Zanu PF with 3 443 votes,
- Clive Makusha Chimbi, Independent, with 209 votes,
- Netsai Godwin Matambirwa of UP with 100 votes,
- Fatima Mbizi of ZUD with 48 votes,
- Pearson Musakwa of ZCP with 16 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen View North returned to Parliament:
- Fani Munengami of MDC–T with 7 697 votes or 73.01 percent,
- Martha Mhonderwa of Zanu PF with 2 324 votes or 22.05 percent,
- Herbert Chimombe of MDC–N with 469 votes or 4.45 percent,
- 1 others with 52 votes or 0.49 percent.
Total 10 542 votes
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Glenview North returned to Parliament:
- Fani Munengami of CCC with 4 053 votes,
- Martin Mambo of Zanu-PF with 1 578 votes,
- Rhino Mashaya of MDC Alliance with 112 votes,
- Prudence Tatenda Munyandari of National Patriotic Front (NPF) with 20 votes.
Infrastructure
See Glen View 1 High School,
See Glen View 2 High School,
See Glen View 3 High School,
Glen View Area 8 Furniture Complex
On 10 October 2022, Fani Munengami, the MP, castigated the government for allegedly failing to address recurring fires at Glen View Area 8 Furniture Complex. The complex was established in 2000 by the government and accommodates small to medium enterprises. [1]
- ↑ Glenview North MP Criticises Govt For “Neglecting” Glenview 8 Furniture Complex, Pindula, Published: 10 October 2022, Retrieved: 11 October 2022