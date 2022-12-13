Pindula

* [[Fatima Mbizi]] of ZUD with 48 votes,
 
* [[Fatima Mbizi]] of ZUD with 48 votes,
 
* [[Pearson Musakwa]] of ZCP with 16 votes.
 
* [[Pearson Musakwa]] of ZCP with 16 votes.
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Glen View North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Fani Munengami]] of MDC–T with 7 697 votes or 73.01 percent,
* [[Martha Mhonderwa]] of Zanu PF with 2 324 votes or 22.05 percent,
* [[Herbert Chimombe]] of MDC–N with 469 votes or 4.45 percent,
* 1 others with 52 votes or 0.49 percent.
'''Total''' '''10 542 votes'''
  
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Glenview North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Glenview North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  

Glenview

Glenview (Glen View) is a high density suburb, South West of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Glen View returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen View returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 25 873 or 59.75 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen View returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen View North returned to Parliament:

Total 10 542 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Glenview North returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

See Glen View 1 High School,
See Glen View 2 High School,
See Glen View 3 High School,

Glen View Area 8 Furniture Complex

On 10 October 2022, Fani Munengami, the MP, castigated the government for allegedly failing to address recurring fires at Glen View Area 8 Furniture Complex. The complex was established in 2000 by the government and accommodates small to medium enterprises. [1]

  1. Glenview North MP Criticises Govt For “Neglecting” Glenview 8 Furniture Complex, Pindula, Published: 10 October 2022, Retrieved: 11 October 2022
