Globe Care Recycling are in Tynwald, west of Harare.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: 37 Kirkman Rd, Tynwald.
Phone: W. Hwapunga - 0772 336898, H. Hwapunga - 0733 230862.
Email: whwapunga@gmal.com;
Website:
Materials
Non-ferrous metals, PET, LDPE, HDPE
2020 ±14 tons