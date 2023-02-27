Pindula

Globe Care Recycling are in Tynwald, west of Harare.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: 37 Kirkman Rd, Tynwald.
Phone: W. Hwapunga - 0772 336898, H. Hwapunga - 0733 230862.
Email: whwapunga@gmal.com;
Website:

Materials

Non-ferrous metals, PET, LDPE, HDPE

2020 ±14 tons

