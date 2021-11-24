|description= Godfrey Gweje is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality. Gweje is also a Lieutenant in the Zimbabwe National Army.

Career

Gweje co-presented ZTV local music programme Mutinhimira Wemimhanzi/Ezomgido with Lionel Mnkandla. He co-hosts Padzinotungana and KwayedzaKusile with Madam Julie. Godfrey Gweje is the Zimbabwe National Army's 2 Brigade public relations officer.[1]

Suspension

In 2010, Godfrey Gweje was suspended from Radio Zimbabwe for making "politically subversive" statements. Gweje is said to have made negative comments about the paltry civil servants' allowances which did not go down well with authorities at the station.[2]