In 2010, Godfrey Gweje was suspended from [[Radio Zimbabwe]] for making "politically subversive" statements. Gweje is said to have made negative comments about the paltry civil servants' allowances which did not go down well with authorities at the station.<ref name="AA">[https://allafrica.com/stories/201003150673.html ZBC Suspends Gweje], ''AllAfrica'', Published: March 13, 2010, Retrieved: November 24, 2021</ref>
==References==
Latest revision as of 07:25, 16 May 2022
|Godfrey Gweje
|Employer
|Zimbabwe National Army & ZBC
|Known for
|Being a radio and television personality
Godfrey Gweje is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality. Gweje is also a Lieutenant in the Zimbabwe National Army.
Career
Gweje co-presented ZTV local music programme Mutinhimira Wemimhanzi/Ezomgido with Lionel Mnkandla. He co-hosts Padzinotungana and KwayedzaKusile with Madam Julie. Godfrey Gweje is the Zimbabwe National Army's 2 Brigade public relations officer.[1]
Suspension
In 2010, Godfrey Gweje was suspended from Radio Zimbabwe for making "politically subversive" statements. Gweje is said to have made negative comments about the paltry civil servants' allowances which did not go down well with authorities at the station.[2]
Pindula Market
References
- ↑ desert ‘haunted’ house, The Chronicle, Published: March 20, 2011, Retrieved: November 24, 2021
- ↑ ZBC Suspends Gweje, AllAfrica, Published: March 13, 2010, Retrieved: November 24, 2021