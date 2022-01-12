Difference between revisions of "Godfrey Huggins"
Godfrey Huggins, 1st Viscount Malvern was a Rhodesian politician and physician. Huggins became the longest-serving prime minister in British Commonwealth history after he served as the fourth Prime Minister of Southern Rhodesia from 1933 to 1953 and remained in office as the first Prime Minister of the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland until October 1956.