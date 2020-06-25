Difference between revisions of "Godfrey Kanyenze"

Godfrey Kanyenze

Godfrey Kanyenze is the Founding Director of the Labour and Economic Development Research Institute of Zimbabwe (LEDRIZ). He is currently the board chairman of the Board of Trustees of Poverty Reduction Forum Trust.

Education

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (DPhil.) in Development Studies from the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex in England.

Career

He began his professional career in 1986 as a Statistician with the Central Statistical Office (CSO) before joining the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) as an Economist / Consultant from May 1986 until September 2003. Godfrey was a Sub-editor of the Country Human Development Report (Zimbabwe) on Gender and Development, Poverty Reduction Forum, which was coordinated by UNDP & Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in 2005 and 2007. He Co-edited a book for the Alternatives to Neo-liberalism in Southern Africa Project – ANSA: The Search for Sustainable Human Development in Southern Africa published by Creda Communications of South Africa in January 2007. The book was launched in Johannesburg, South Africa on 13 January and the World Social Forum in Nairobi, Kenya on 23 January 2007 and is being launched in six SADC countries.

Godfrey was a member of a Consultancy Team working on a ‘Comprehensive Economic Recovery in Zimbabwe Programme’ coordinated by UNDP. Until 2013, Godfrey was a member of the Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT). He is currently on the Zimbabwe National Productivity Institute and the Tripartite Wages and Salaries Advisory Board. He is also a member of the Technical Committee of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF). He has been invited to speak at the annual conferences of the Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe (EMCOZ), the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (ICSAZ) among others.[1]





