In July 2018, Godfrey Katsiru was elected to Ward 18 Muzarabani RDC, for Zanu PF with 839 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 18 Muzarabani RDC with 839 votes, beating Muchemwa Chiwota of MDC Alliance with 11 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]