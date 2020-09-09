Difference between revisions of "Godfrey Kurauone"

In July 2018, Godfrey Kurauone was elected to Ward 4 Masvingo Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 2395 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Masvingo Municipality with 2395 votes, beating Tavara Mudukuti of Zanu-PF with 1637 votes, Tapiwa Badzaindependent with 271 votes and Phillip Tongofa with 28 votes . [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]