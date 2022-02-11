In July 2018, Godfrey Makuyana was elected to Ward 4 Chipinge RDC, for Zanu PF with 1436 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Chipinge RDC with 1436 votes, beating Maynard Mashapa of MDC Alliance with 907 votes, Kiven Gezi of PRC with 49 votes, and Luckymore Goshokosho of NCA with 36 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]