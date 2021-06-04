Difference between revisions of "Godfrey Sithole"
Latest revision as of 16:26, 4 June 2021
|Godfrey Sithole
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|MDC Alliance
Godfrey Sithole is a Zimbabwan politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Chitungwiza North Constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and was reelected.
Background
Godfrey Karakadzayi Sithole was born on 28 December 1982 in
Political career
- Career##