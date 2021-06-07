At its last reading in the Senate on 1 August 2017, it received 53 affirmative votes whereas the full membership of the Senate is 80. A two-thirds majority meant that at least 54 senators should have voted for the Bill. <ref name="NH">[https://thenewshawks.com/mp-godfrey-sithole-sues-mnangagwa-for-assenting-to-constitutional-amendment/ MP Godfrey Sithole sues Mnangagwa for assenting to constitutional amendment], ''The News Hawks'', Published: June 5, 2021, Retrieved: June 7, 2021</ref>

The Constitutional Court declared that the passing of the Constitutional Amendment (No.1) Bill of 2017 by the Senate on 1 August 2017 was inconsistent with provisions of section 328 (5) of the constitution, to the extent that the affirmative votes did not reach the minimum threshold of two-thirds of the membership of the House.

Sithole cited the [[Parliament of Zimbabwe]], Speaker of the National Assembly [[Jacob Mudenda]], the Senate President [[Mabel Chinomona]], Justice minister [[Ziyambi Ziyambi]], Attorney-General [[Prince Machaya]], Clerk of Parliament [[Kennedy Chokuda]] as well as senate members who voted for the passage of the Bill.

Sithole argued that besides violating Section 147 of the constitution by straddling two different lives of parliament, the Constitutional Court erred when it passed judgement in case number CCZ4/20 when it ruled that the declaration of invalidity was suspended for 180 days after legislators [[Jessie Majome]] and [[Innocent Gonese]] had challenged the Bill’s passage in Senate after it failed to get the required two-thirds majority.

This allowed Mnangagwa to retain Malaba at the helm of the judiciary after the approval of the Constitutional Amendment (No.2) Bill, which enabled judges to serve beyond the age of 70.

Constitutional Amendment (No.1) Bill, among other intentions, sought to allow the President to appoint the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and Judge President without subjecting them to the open selection process and public interviews.

In June 2021, Sithole took President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] to court for assenting to the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.1) Bill, which he argued was illegally passed by Senate with the assistance of the [[Constitutional Court]].

Godfrey Sithole is a Zimbabwan politician from the MDC Alliance party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Chitungwiza North Constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and was reelected.

Background

Godfrey Karakadzayi Sithole was born on 28 December 1982 in

Emmerson Mnangagwa Lawsuit

