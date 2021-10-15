In July 2018, Godfrey Sosa was elected to Ward 27 Muzarabani RDC, for Zanu PF with 1261 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 27 Muzarabani RDC with 1261 votes, beating Togaraseyi Machaya of MDC Alliance with 89 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

