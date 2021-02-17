“All I ask for from you are your prayers,” he said.

< blockquote > Former ZANU-PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu was fired from the party for describing [[ Tagwirei ]] as “a guy who controls [ the ] pipeline” . (Cotteril , J . 2020 . “Trafgura cuts ties to Zimbabwean magnate linked to alleged looting . ” Financial Times , February 5) </ blockquote >

He is mentioned on p24 [ [ Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe] ] in the Case Study 2 '' The Fuel Cartels '' .

Godfrey Tsenengamu is a Zimbabwean politician. He was the chairperson for Mashonaland Central Province Zanu-PF youth league. Tsenengamu was also the national coordinator of the "Save Zanu-PF Campaign". Godfrey Tsenengamu was suspended from his party position as the Secretary for Commissariat for indiscipline during a politburo meeting on 5 February 2020.[1]

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Party Election

He was the chairperson for the Zanu-PF Youth League in Mashonaland Central Province. On 24 January 2015 Tsenengamu lost the party's primary elections to replace Joice Mujuru as the party's representative in Mt Darwin. The elections were presided over by the ZANU-PF Mashonaland West provincial executive. In the primary elections, Tsenengamu contested against Keneddy Banda, Caleb Karima and Seremwe who won the election. Seremwe was then set to contest in the by election which was scheduled to take place on 27 March 2015.[2] The results were as follows;

Barnwell Seremwe:4 625 votes Godfrey Tsenengamu: 3 653 votes Caleb Karima: 2640 votes.[3]

However, there were claims from some circles that the elections were marred by some irregularities. These included the unavailability of the voters role as well as indelible ink to make sure that there no multiple votes.[4]

He lost to Barnwell Seremwe who was elected into parliament

Events

Arrest

It was alleged that Tsenengamu convened a public meeting at the Zimbabwe Media Centre without notfying the police.

Suspension & Expulsion

In October 2015, Tsenengamu and two others, Paul Rwodzi, and Batsirai Musani, were expelled following a no-confidence vote.[5]

Tsenengamu was suspended alongside Godwin Gomwe and Vengai Musengi on allegations of publicly insulting Grace Mugabe and other top leaders. However, Tsenengamu and Musengi accused the party leadership of being selective in its application of the law, saying Hurungwe East and Women’s League finance secretary Sarah Mahoka should also be disciplined for publicly dressing down Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa,

In this case, the application of the party constitution is not even. This is unfair. We respect the President’s wife as youths, but respect is reciprocal. It is not one way and when she is not respecting her seniors, then what do we learn? Unless the President reins in his wife to stop verbally insulting seniors in the party, juniors will follow suit.

[6]

Tsenengamu Expelled from Zanu PF 2020 (2nd Republic)

Tsenengamu was expelled once again on 4 March 2020 by a unanimous Zanu PF Politburo decision. The reason being not respecting senior Zanu Pf members. Tsenengamu alongside the Zanu Pf youth and the Zimbabwean Society and Diaspora had called for Cartels involved in corruption (in cahoots with senior politicians) to be brought before justice as it was destroying the countries economy.

He is mentioned on p24 Cartel Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe in the Case Study 2 The Fuel Cartels.

Former ZANU-PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu was fired from the party for describing Tagwirei as “a guy who controls [the] pipeline”. (Cotteril, J. 2020. “Trafgura cuts ties to Zimbabwean magnate linked to alleged looting.” Financial Times, February 5)

Support For Mnangagwa

He denied his support for Mnangagwa although he was allegedly said to be a member of the Lacoste Faction in the Zanu-PF Factionalism war. Tsenengamu said,

I want to make it clear that no form of suppression will silence us. It’s not true that we are fighting for VP Mnangagwa. We are fighting for our future. When these leaders were youngsters themselves, they were fighting for their future like what we are doing ourselves.

[6] However after his ouster he called for members of the G40 Faction to resign or face being shamed,

To these factionalists and trouble causers we say resign honourably and give the party a chance to survive or we shall name, shame and force you to resign soon. Stop playing the victim when you are the offenders

[7]

In January 2016, Tsenengamu was chased away from the funeral of David Mafios' wife. Mafios is brother to Saviour Kasukuwere who was allegedly a member of the G40 Faction. Tsenengamu was allegedly threatened and ordered to leave the funeral which he did in the company of senior police officers who were at the funeral.[8]

Save Zanu-PF Campaign

After Tsenengamu and others were suspended, he teamed up with Gomwe and Musengi, and formed an organisation, Save Zanu PF Campaign, which they used to further attack Grace Mugabe, particularly after her Chiweshe rally, where she accused Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa of causing divisions in the party. The three have appeared in public several times castigating Grace, who is allegedly linked to the G40 faction in Zanu PF, which is reportedly fighting to block Mnangagwa from succeeding Mugabe.[9]

Joining Temba Mliswa

In March 2016, Tsenengamu, Gomwe and Musengireportedly joined forces with former Zanu-PF provincial chair for Mashonaland West Province, Temba Mliswa's YARD.[10]

Arrest and Court Appearance

Tsenengamu handed himself to the police on 9 October 2020 and was arrested. He appeared before before a Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna on 10 October 2020 facing charges of allegedly inciting public violence in connection with the 31st July protests and was denied bail pending a ruling on 12 October 2020.[11]

“Today Friday the 9th of October 2020 at 0630 hrs, I have came out and walked in at Harare Central Police Station to engage with the police authorities at Harare Central Police Station’s Law and Order section as I seek to physically make enquiries with the ZRP in a bid to understand and seek closure to what has been happening to me, my family, relatives and friends for the past 3 months.

“I am fully aware of the imminent risks and dangers that come with this decision and also the possibility of unpleasant outcomes to my health, safety and life in the short and long term.

“However, I trust and believe in God the Almighty as the final and ultimate authority above all, for He has a plan and reason for everything that comes our way. Let His Will be done.

“All I ask for from you are your prayers,” he said.

Further Reading