Latest revision as of 13:43, 27 November 2020

Godknows Murwira
Godknows Murwira, Dynamos Football Club, Shabanie Football Club, Zimbabwe soccer, Zimbabwean footballer
BornGodknows Murwira
(1993-07-04)July 4, 1993
Buhera, Manicaland Province
Education
Occupation
  • Footballer
EmployerDynamos Football Club
Known forPlaying for the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team
RelativesFaith Murwira, Mary Murwira


Godknows "Zizou" Murwira is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Dynamos Football Club as a defensive midfielder. Godknows Murwira is a former player of Shabanie Football Club.

Background

Godknows was born on July 4, 1993 in Buhera in the Manicaland Province.[1]

Education

He did his primary education at Wadzanai Primary School before moving to Kambuzuma High 2 Secondary School in Harare.[2]

Career

Murwira got into the football limelight when he started playing for Shabanie Mine Football Club. He also had a brief stint with Monomotapa Football Club during the 2013 season befoe the club was relegated.[3] Zizou was an integral part of the Shabanie fold and was also known for scoring spectacular goals. Some of his most memorable goals include a brace against Black Rhinos Football Club at Maglas Stadium where he scored two curled shots.[3]

Gallery

  • Godkniws 3.jpg
  • Godkniws 4.jpg
  • Godkniws 5.jpg
  • Godkniws 6.jpg

Teams Played For


References

  1. P. Mundandi, Shabani Beat Rhinos,The Herald, published:21 Apr 2014,retrieved:26 Jun 2015"
  2. , About,Facebook, retrieved:26 Jun 2015"
  3. 3.0 3.1 3.2 The best is yet to come – Murwira, Daily News, Published: April 23, 2014, Retrieved: March 30, 2015
