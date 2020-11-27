Difference between revisions of "Godknows Murwira"
[[Category:Footballers]]
[[Category:Sportspersons]]
Latest revision as of 13:43, 27 November 2020
|Godknows Murwira
|Born
|Godknows Murwira
July 4, 1993
Buhera, Manicaland Province
|Education
|Occupation
|Employer
|Dynamos Football Club
|Known for
|Playing for the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team
|Relatives
|Faith Murwira, Mary Murwira
Godknows "Zizou" Murwira is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Dynamos Football Club as a defensive midfielder. Godknows Murwira is a former player of Shabanie Football Club.
Background
Godknows was born on July 4, 1993 in Buhera in the Manicaland Province.[1]
Education
He did his primary education at Wadzanai Primary School before moving to Kambuzuma High 2 Secondary School in Harare.[2]
Career
Murwira got into the football limelight when he started playing for Shabanie Mine Football Club. He also had a brief stint with Monomotapa Football Club during the 2013 season befoe the club was relegated.[3] Zizou was an integral part of the Shabanie fold and was also known for scoring spectacular goals. Some of his most memorable goals include a brace against Black Rhinos Football Club at Maglas Stadium where he scored two curled shots.[3]
Gallery
Teams Played For
- Dynamos Football Club
- Shabanie Mine Football Club
- Monomotapa Football Club.[3]
- Ngezi Platinum F.C.
- FC Platinum
References
- ↑ P. Mundandi, Shabani Beat Rhinos,The Herald, published:21 Apr 2014,retrieved:26 Jun 2015"
- ↑ , About,Facebook, retrieved:26 Jun 2015"
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 3.2 The best is yet to come – Murwira, Daily News, Published: April 23, 2014, Retrieved: March 30, 2015