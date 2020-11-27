He did his primary education at [[Wadzanai Primary School]] before moving to [[Kambuzuma High 2 Secondary School]] in [[Harare]].<ref name="facebook">, [https://www.facebook.com/godknows.murwira/about About],''Facebook'', retrieved:26 Jun 2015"</ref>

Godknows was born on July 4, 1993 in [[Buhera]] in the [[Manicaland Province]].<ref name="herald">P. Mundandi, [http://www.herald.co.zw/shabanie-beat-rhinos/ Shabani Beat Rhinos],''The Herald'', published:21 Apr 2014,retrieved:26 Jun 2015"</ref>

Godknows "Zizou" Murwira is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Dynamos Football Club as a defensive midfielder. Godknows Murwira is a former player of Shabanie Football Club.

Background

Education

Career

Murwira got into the football limelight when he started playing for Shabanie Mine Football Club. He also had a brief stint with Monomotapa Football Club during the 2013 season befoe the club was relegated.[3] Zizou was an integral part of the Shabanie fold and was also known for scoring spectacular goals. Some of his most memorable goals include a brace against Black Rhinos Football Club at Maglas Stadium where he scored two curled shots.[3]

