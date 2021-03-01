'''Godknows Shumba''' (born 25 February 1995) is a [[Zimbabwe]]an gospel musician and a member of the Apostolic Faith Mission Church of Zimbabwe (AFM).Shumba is also a CEO of Mutare based ICT Company called Ansifact Technologies which is currently one of the Tech giants in the distribution of Accounting packages in Zimbabwe.<ref>{{Cite news|author=Homwe, Justice|date=25 January 2020|title=Ansifact Technologies Zimbabwe|url=https://www.zimbabweyp.com/company/106477/Ansifact_Technologies}}</ref>

'''Godknows Shumba''' (born 25 February 1995) is a [[Zimbabwe]]an gospel musician and a member of the Apostolic Faith Mission Church of Zimbabwe (AFM).Shumba is also a CEO of Mutare based ICT Company called Ansifact Technologies which is currently one of the Tech giants in the distribution of Accounting packages in Zimbabwe.<ref>{{Cite news|author=Homwe, Justice|date=25 January 2020|title=Ansifact Technologies Zimbabwe|url=https://www.zimbabweyp.com/company/106477/Ansifact_Technologies}}</ref>

Godknows Shumba (born 25 February 1995) is a Zimbabwean gospel musician and a member of the Apostolic Faith Mission Church of Zimbabwe (AFM).Shumba is also a CEO of Mutare based ICT Company called Ansifact Technologies which is currently one of the Tech giants in the distribution of Accounting packages in Zimbabwe.[1]

Early life and education

Godknows Shumba was born in Mberengwa District, which is now in Midlands Province. He attended Mahindi Primary School and Zvomukonde Secondary School in Mberengwa, completing his O-Levels. In 2011 Shumba began his studies at the Midlands State university in Senga , Gweru, where he received his

Music

Godknows Shumba' music which is another similar version to that of the Zimbabwe Gospel legend Pastor Charamba the gospel music contains elements of sungura, jazz and jit.[2] Originally Godknows Shumba recorded on BLACKS Entertainment label in Mutare Zimbabwe. But after getting sufficient money, Shumba built his own recording studio called Ansifact Studios in Mutare and began putting his albums under his own label "Salvation preachers".

Songs

Shumba's hit songs include:

Albums

Shumba's albums include:[3]

Makatendeka 2009 (2010)

(2010) Shoko Ramwari (2017)

(2017) John 1 vs 1 (2021)[4]

Notes

Template:Authority control



Category:1995 births Category:Living people Category:Zimbabwean musicians

References