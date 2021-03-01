Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Godknows Shumba"

Page Discussion
 
Line 17: Line 17:
  
 
==Music==
 
==Music==
Godknows Shumba' music which is another similar version to that of the Zimbabwe Gospel legend Pastor Charamba the gospel music contains elements of sungura, [[jazz]] and [[jit]].<ref>{{Cite news|author=Sibanda, Maxwell|date=15 January 2012|title=Our music knows no boundaries: Charambas|newspaper=The Daily News|location=Harare, Zimbabwe|url=http://www.dailynews.co.zw/index.php/entertainment/37-entertainment/6539-our-music-knows-no-boundaries-charambas.html|archiveurl=https://web.archive.org/web/20120322152046/http://www.dailynews.co.zw/index.php/entertainment/37-entertainment/6539-our-music-knows-no-boundaries-charambas.html|archivedate=22 March 2012|url-status=dead}}</ref>
+
Shumba's music which is another similar version to that of the Zimbabwe Gospel legend Pastor Charamba. The gospel music contains elements of sungura, [[jazz]] and [[jit]].<ref>{{Cite news|author=Sibanda, Maxwell|date=15 January 2012|title=Our music knows no boundaries: Charambas|newspaper=The Daily News|location=Harare, Zimbabwe|url=http://www.dailynews.co.zw/index.php/entertainment/37-entertainment/6539-our-music-knows-no-boundaries-charambas.html|archiveurl=https://web.archive.org/web/20120322152046/http://www.dailynews.co.zw/index.php/entertainment/37-entertainment/6539-our-music-knows-no-boundaries-charambas.html|archivedate=22 March 2012|url-status=dead}}</ref>
 
Originally Godknows Shumba recorded on BLACKS Entertainment label in Mutare Zimbabwe.  But after getting sufficient money, Shumba built his own recording  studio  called Ansifact Studios in Mutare and began putting his albums under his own label "Salvation preachers".
 
Originally Godknows Shumba recorded on BLACKS Entertainment label in Mutare Zimbabwe.  But after getting sufficient money, Shumba built his own recording  studio  called Ansifact Studios in Mutare and began putting his albums under his own label "Salvation preachers".
 
===Songs===
 
===Songs===

Latest revision as of 22:14, 1 March 2021

Godknows Shumba
Born (1995-02-25) 25 February 1995 (age 26)
NationalityZimbabwean
OccupationMusician, ICT Director, Songwriter, Producer
Shumba12345.jpg

Godknows Shumba (born 25 February 1995) is a Zimbabwean gospel musician and a member of the Apostolic Faith Mission Church of Zimbabwe (AFM).Shumba is also a CEO of Mutare based ICT Company called Ansifact Technologies which is currently one of the Tech giants in the distribution of Accounting packages in Zimbabwe.[1]

Early life and education

Godknows Shumba was born in Mberengwa District, which is now in Midlands Province. He attended Mahindi Primary School and Zvomukonde Secondary School in Mberengwa, completing his O-Levels. In 2011 Shumba began his studies at the Midlands State university in Senga , Gweru, where he received his

Music

Shumba's music which is another similar version to that of the Zimbabwe Gospel legend Pastor Charamba. The gospel music contains elements of sungura, jazz and jit.[2] Originally Godknows Shumba recorded on BLACKS Entertainment label in Mutare Zimbabwe. But after getting sufficient money, Shumba built his own recording studio called Ansifact Studios in Mutare and began putting his albums under his own label "Salvation preachers".

Songs

Shumba's hit songs include:

Albums

Shumba's albums include:[3]

  • Makatendeka 2009 (2010)
  • Shoko Ramwari (2017)
  • John 1 vs 1 (2021)[4]

Notes

  1. Homwe, Justice (25 January 2020). "Ansifact Technologies Zimbabwe".
  2. Sibanda, Maxwell (15 January 2012). "Our music knows no boundaries: Charambas". The Daily News. Harare, Zimbabwe. Archived from the original on 22 March 2012.
  3. Khosa, Trust (26 June 2010). "Gospel supremo releases sub standard album". Zimbabwe Online Press. Archived from the original on 16 April 2014.
  4. "Shumba's new album will be released on the". New Zimbabwe News. 5 March 2021. Archived from the original on 1 March 2021.

Template:Authority control


Category:1995 births Category:Living people Category:Zimbabwean musicians

References

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Godknows_Shumba&oldid=100260"