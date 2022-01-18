In July 2018, Godluck Tsodzo was elected to Ward 1 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 1018 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Buhera RDC with 1018 votes, beating Nobert Brighton Vengesai of MDC Alliance with 827 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

