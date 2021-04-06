Difference between revisions of "Godwill Simbarashe Mushangwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Godwill Simbarashe Mushangwe''' was elected to Ward 9 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 1718 votes. ==Personal Details== No informa...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 11:35, 6 April 2021
In July 2018, Godwill Simbarashe Mushangwe was elected to Ward 9 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 1718 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 9 Chitungwiza Municipality with 1718 votes, beating Wedzerayi Nancy Choto of Zanu PF with 909 votes, Vitalis Mutemi of ZIPP with 57 votes, Samuel Munyurwa of BZA with 39 votes, Dzanjo Fradrick Frank of PRC with 37 votes, Tendai Mhike of UANC with 17 votes, and Jesina Mude-Chiwara of ZDU with 14 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020