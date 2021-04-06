Difference between revisions of "Godwill Simbarashe Mushangwe"

In July 2018, Godwill Simbarashe Mushangwe was elected to Ward 9 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 1718 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Chitungwiza Municipality with 1718 votes, beating Wedzerayi Nancy Choto of Zanu PF with 909 votes, Vitalis Mutemi of ZIPP with 57 votes, Samuel Munyurwa of BZA with 39 votes, Dzanjo Fradrick Frank of PRC with 37 votes, Tendai Mhike of UANC with 17 votes, and Jesina Mude-Chiwara of ZDU with 14 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

