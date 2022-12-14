Difference between revisions of "Godwills Masimirembwa"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Marriage)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
'''Godwills Masimirembwa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] lawyer and politician. He is the founder of the [[Zimbabwe Institute Of Legal Studies]]. Masimirembwa is a member of [[Zanu-PF]].
|+
'''Godwills Masimirembwa''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] lawyer and politician. He is the founder of the [[Zimbabwe Institute Of Legal Studies]]. Masimirembwais a member of [[Zanu-PF]].
|−
==
|+
====
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
==
|+
====
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
=
|−
'''Godwills Masimirembwa''' was
|+
|+
'''Godwills Masimirembwa''' was . <ref name="">[https://www...zw/.], '''', Published: , Retrieved: August 24, 2021</ref>
|−
|+
In '''2013''' , (of ) []''' to [[]]
|−
|+
[[]] of votes .,
|−
In
|+
Masimirembwa''' ,
|−
|+
[[]] of .
|−
|+
..
|−
|+
''''
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
===[[CMED Private Limited]]===
===[[CMED Private Limited]]===
|+
|−
|+
was his a [[]]suspended .
|−
|+
Gumbo wanted Mhaka reinstated before the conclusion of some investigations on the allegations, while Masimirembwaand other board members were protesting the decision. The disciplinary authority led by Retired Justice [[Simbi Mubako]] had just finalised deliberating the various charges Mhaka was facing.
|−
|−
Gumbo wanted Mhaka reinstated before the conclusion of some investigations on the allegations, while Masimirembwa and other board members were protesting the decision. The disciplinary authority led by Retired Justice [[Simbi Mubako]] had just finalised deliberating the various charges Mhaka was facing.
Mhaka was found guilty of an act or conduct inconsistent with the fulfilment of the express or implied conditions of his contract of employment.
Mhaka was found guilty of an act or conduct inconsistent with the fulfilment of the express or implied conditions of his contract of employment.
|Line 133:
|Line 117:
He was also found guilty of gross incompetence and inefficiency. Mhaka was cleared of theft or fraud and also on wilful disobedience to a lawful order.<ref name="HZim">Freeman Razemba, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cmed-chairman-masimirembwa-fired/ CMED chairman Masimirembwa fired], ''The Herald'', Published: December 23, 2015, Retrieved: August 24, 2021</ref><ref name="ND">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/12/masimirembwa-fired/ Masimirembwa fired], ''NewsDay'', Published: December 22, 2015, Retrieved: August 24, 2021</ref>
He was also found guilty of gross incompetence and inefficiency. Mhaka was cleared of theft or fraud and also on wilful disobedience to a lawful order.<ref name="HZim">Freeman Razemba, [https://www.herald.co.zw/cmed-chairman-masimirembwa-fired/ CMED chairman Masimirembwa fired], ''The Herald'', Published: December 23, 2015, Retrieved: August 24, 2021</ref><ref name="ND">[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2015/12/masimirembwa-fired/ Masimirembwa fired], ''NewsDay'', Published: December 22, 2015, Retrieved: August 24, 2021</ref>
|−
==
|+
====
|+
|+
|−
[[
|+
[[]] of . <ref name=""/>
|−
|+
|+
Masimirembwa$6 million from Ghanaian company .
|−
Mugabe reportedly said Masimirembwa and his “group demanded money in cash and created a shelf company that took equity in the diamond mining firm under unclear legal circumstances before astonishingly claiming that the Ghanaians had violated some unspecified Zimbabwean law and threatening them with arrest should they set foot in Zimbabwe.”
|+
Mugabe reportedly said Masimirembwaand his “group demanded money in cash and created a shelf company that took equity in the diamond mining firm under unclear legal circumstances before astonishingly claiming that the Ghanaians had violated some unspecified Zimbabwean law and threatening them with arrest should they set foot in Zimbabwe.”
|−
Mugabe said the investors were assured by [[Augustine Chihuri]] that they would not be arrested but continued to receive threats from Masimirembwa that they would be if they set foot in Zimbabwe.<ref name="News"/>
|+
Mugabe said the investors were assured by [[Augustine Chihuri]] that they would not be arrested but continued to receive threats from Masimirembwathat they would be if they set foot in Zimbabwe. <ref name="News"/>
|Line 147:
|Line 134:
<references/>
<references/>
|−
|+
|−
|−
|keywords= Godwills Masimirembwa, Wikipedia Godwills Masimirembwa, Godwills Masimirembwa biography, Godwills Masimirembwa death, Godwills Masimirembwa wife, Goodwills Masimirembwa
|keywords= Godwills Masimirembwa, Wikipedia Godwills Masimirembwa, Godwills Masimirembwa biography, Godwills Masimirembwa death, Godwills Masimirembwa wife, Goodwills Masimirembwa
|description=
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt= Godwills Masimirembwa Biography
|image_alt= Godwills Masimirembwa Biography
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
}}
}}
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 10:34, 14 December 2022
|Godwills Masimirembwa
|Born
|December 20, 1959
|Known for
|Being a lawyer and politician
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
Godwills Masimirembwa is a Zimbabwean lawyer and politician. He is the founder of the Zimbabwe Institute Of Legal Studies. Masimirembwa is a member of Zanu-PF.
Personal Details
Born: 20 December 1959. [1]
Marriage: He was married with children.
Divorce: In February 2021, Masimirembwa had his wife and children arrested for malicious damage to property in a matrimonial dispute. [2]
Godwills Masimirembwa and Farisai Nando were partners in an unregistered customary union that sired 3 children. In February 2013 the couple terminated their customary union. On 15 March 2013, the couple entered into a Deed of Settlement in which they entered into an agreement to regulate custody, access and maintenance of the couple’s minor children. They also agreed on proprietary rights. The two encountered problems in meeting the terms of the agreement which then prompted Nando to approach the court for purposes of registration of the Deed of Settlement so as to enforce the agreement. Her application was dismissed with costs. [3]
School / Education
- MSc International Relations (UZ)
- LLB (UZ)
- BL Honours (UZ)
- Magistrates’ and Prosecutors’ Certificate (Ministry of Justice)
- Certificate in Advanced Public Administration (The Royal Society of Arts)[1]
Service/Career
Godwills Masimirembwa was Zanu PF Harare province chairman. [4] In 2013, Masimirembwa lost the Mabvuku–Tafara seat to James Maridadi. He was accused by the MDC-T of splashing cash to buy votes.[5]
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mabvuku–Tafara returned to Parliament:
- James Maridadi of MDC–T with 7 917 votes or 51.05 percent,
- Godwills Masimirembwa of Zanu PF with 6 319 votes or 40.75 percent,
- Aaron Mtombeni of MDC–N with 1 141 votes or 7.36 percent,
- 2 others with 131 votes or 0.84 percent.
Total 15 508 votes
CMED Private Limited
In December 2015, Godwills Masimirembwa was fired from his post as CMED chairperson amid reports of a tiff between him and the new Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo over the reinstatement of the parastatal’s suspended managing director Davison Mhaka. Seymor Mpofu, who was Masimirembwa’s deputy, immediately took over as acting CMED board chair.
Mhaka was suspended in 2014 pending investigations into his role in the botched fuel scam in which the utility lost $3 million after a contracted firm, First Oil, failed to deliver in 2013. The parastatal also suspended fuel manager Mr Brian Manjengwa to facilitate disciplinary measures.
Gumbo wanted Mhaka reinstated before the conclusion of some investigations on the allegations, while Masimirembwa and other board members were protesting the decision. The disciplinary authority led by Retired Justice Simbi Mubako had just finalised deliberating the various charges Mhaka was facing.
Mhaka was found guilty of an act or conduct inconsistent with the fulfilment of the express or implied conditions of his contract of employment.
He was also found guilty of gross incompetence and inefficiency. Mhaka was cleared of theft or fraud and also on wilful disobedience to a lawful order.[6][7]
Events
Expulsion
In June 2015, barely a few months after playing a key role in the expulsion of the late Amos Midzi, Masimirembwa was removed from his role as Harare acting provincial chairperson. Masimirembwa who was accused of factionalism was reduced to an ordinary card-carrying member.
He also played a part in the expulsion of Joice Mujuru and members of her faction. [8]
Corruption Allegations
Robert Mugabe once accused Godwills Masimirembwa of demanding a $6 million bribe from an unnamed Ghanaian company when he was Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation boss. Mugabe ordered his arrest, but Masimirembwa was later spared. [7]
It is alleged Masimirembwa extorted $6 million from a Ghanaian company that sought to invest in the Marange diamond field on a joint venture agreement with ZMDC. Mugabe reportedly said Masimirembwa and his “group demanded money in cash and created a shelf company that took equity in the diamond mining firm under unclear legal circumstances before astonishingly claiming that the Ghanaians had violated some unspecified Zimbabwean law and threatening them with arrest should they set foot in Zimbabwe.”
Mugabe said the investors were assured by Augustine Chihuri that they would not be arrested but continued to receive threats from Masimirembwa that they would be if they set foot in Zimbabwe. [5]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 ADMINISTRATION STAFF, Zimbabwe Institute Of Legal Studies, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 24, 2021
- ↑ HStvNews, Twitter, Published: February 16, 2021, Retrieved: August 24, 2021
- ↑ FARISAI NANDO versus GODWILLS MASIMIREMBWA, Zimlii, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 24, 2021
- ↑ Ivan Zhakata, Zanu PF goes digital, The Herald, Published: June 18, 2021, Retrieved: August 24, 2021
- ↑ 5.0 5.1 Everson Mushava, Masimirembwa in $6 million scandal, NewsDay, Published: September 18, 2013, Retrieved: August 24, 2021
- ↑ Freeman Razemba, CMED chairman Masimirembwa fired, The Herald, Published: December 23, 2015, Retrieved: August 24, 2021
- ↑ 7.0 7.1 Masimirembwa fired, NewsDay, Published: December 22, 2015, Retrieved: August 24, 2021
- ↑ Xolisani Ncube, Mujuru tormentors taste own medicine, Nehanda Radio, Published: November 1, 2015, Retrieved: August 24, 2021
|keywords= Godwills Masimirembwa, Wikipedia Godwills Masimirembwa, Godwills Masimirembwa biography, Godwills Masimirembwa death, Godwills Masimirembwa wife, Goodwills Masimirembwa |description= |image= |image_alt= Godwills Masimirembwa Biography }}