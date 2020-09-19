Godwin Muzari

Godwin Muzari was a Zimbabwean journalist and Herald Lifestyle Editor. He died on 18 September 2020 after he was reported to have committed suicide.

Background

Born in Harare in 1980, Muzari was the last born in a family of seven. He was married and the couple had three children. He went to Hondo School in Mount Darwin for his primary and secondary education before attending St Francis Magwenya in Mashonaland Central Province for his Advanced Level studies. He then enrolled at Midlands State University from where graduated with a Media and Society Studies degree in 2005.[1]

Career

In 2006, he joined Zimpapers as an intern before he became an Entertainment Reporter until 2009 when he briefly left to join Alpha Media Holdings. Muzari returned as Entertainment Editor of The Herald in 2013, a position he held until his untimely death.

Death

Muzari was found dead at his Retreat, Waterfalls, residence in a suspected case of suicide. His elder brother, Bishop Israel Muzari, confirmed the death. According to a tweet by fellow journalist Blessed Mhlanga it would appear Muzari committed suicide.

Picture Gallery

Mbuya Dembo with former The Herald Arts Editor Godwin Muzari





References