Difference between revisions of "Gokomere High School"

'''Gokomere High School''' is a Catholic, mixed sex, high school located in Masvingo Province, 17 kilometers from Masvingo off the Harare-Masvingo highway. It is one of Zimbabwe's most recognizable mission schools and includes amongst its former students the likes of former Prime Minister [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] and [[Elias Mudzuri]].
 
Gokomere High School is a Catholic, mixed sex, high school located in Masvingo Province, 17 kilometers from Masvingo off the Harare-Masvingo highway. It is one of Zimbabwe's most recognizable mission schools and includes amongst its former students the likes of former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and Elias Mudzuri.

