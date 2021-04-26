Difference between revisions of "Gokomere High School"

'''Gokomere High School''' is a Catholic, mixed sex, high school located in Masvingo Province, 17 kilometers from Masvingo off the Harare-Masvingo highway. It is one of Zimbabwe's most recognizable mission schools and includes amongst its former students the likes of former Prime Minister [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] and [[Elias Mudzuri]].

'''Gokomere High School''' is a Catholic, mixed sex, high school located in Masvingo Province, 17 kilometers from Masvingo off the Harare-Masvingo highway. It is one of Zimbabwe's most recognizable mission schools and includes amongst its former students the likes of former Prime Minister [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] and [[Elias Mudzuri]].