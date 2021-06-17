Difference between revisions of "Gokomere High School"

Famous names associated with the school.

'''Gokomere High School''' is a Catholic, mixed sex, high school in [[Zimuto]], [[ Masvingo Province ]] , 17 kilometers from [[ Masvingo ]] off the Harare-Masvingo highway. It includes amongst its former students [[Morgan Tsvangirai]] and [[Elias Mudzuri]].

Location

Address: Gokomere Mission, Zimuto, Masvingo.

Telephone: 039261506, 039261501, 039263235, 039261347, 039265073, 039265072.

History

Gokomere High School was founded in July 1898 for vocational training and Sunday School. Secondary education started in 1910 under the Jesuit Fathers. The brethren missionaries took over in 1940. One of the schools prestigious achievements was the Diocesan Choir title and the Diocesan Sports Title held at Mukaro Mission in 2016. They won the title 4 times.

Motto: “Vincere Caritate/ Conquer with love”

Students are mainly from Zimbabwe with a very small number from SADC countries.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Boarders are the majority of students at Gokomere High School. The school offers 'O' Level and 'A' Level facilities.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Other information