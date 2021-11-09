Difference between revisions of "Gokomere High School"

The students reportedly also went on a rampage and damaged school head Mr Aquanos Mazhunga’s vehicle. More police re-enforcements were then called to bring the situation under control leading to the arrest of the 40 students.<ref name="H">George Maponga, [https://www.herald.co.zw/40-gokomere-high-students-arrested-for-damage-to-property/ 40 Gokomere High students arrested for damage to property], ''The Herald'', Published: November 8, 2021, Retrieved: November 8, 2021</ref> The 40 Gokomere College students were released on 8 November 2021 following an intervention by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. The Officer In Charge advised that if need be they will go after the "ring leaders".

The students reportedly also went on a rampage and damaged school head Mr Aquanos Mazhunga’s vehicle. More police re-enforcements were then called to bring the situation under control leading to the arrest of the 40 students.<ref name="H">George Maponga, [https://www.herald.co.zw/40-gokomere-high-students-arrested-for-damage-to-property/ 40 Gokomere High students arrested for damage to property], ''The Herald'', Published: November 8, 2021, Retrieved: November 8, 2021</ref>

In November 2021, forty students were arrested for malicious damage to property after they allegedly destroyed dining hall window panes. The students were also accused of attacking two police officers who had been called to investigate theft of food items from the high school dining hall.

In November 2021, forty students were arrested for malicious damage to property after they allegedly destroyed dining hall window panes. The students were also accused of attacking two police officers who had been called to investigate theft of food items from the high school dining hall.

Gokomere High School is a Catholic, mixed sex, high school in Zimuto, Masvingo Province, 17 kilometers from Masvingo off the Harare-Masvingo highway. It includes amongst its former students Morgan Tsvangirai and Elias Mudzuri.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: Gokomere Mission, Zimuto, Masvingo.

Telephone: 039261506, 039261501, 039263235, 039261347, 039265073, 039265072.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Gokomere High School was founded in July 1898 for vocational training and Sunday School. Secondary education started in 1910 under the Jesuit Fathers. The brethren missionaries took over in 1940. One of the schools prestigious achievements was the Diocesan Choir title and the Diocesan Sports Title held at Mukaro Mission in 2016. They won the title 4 times.

Motto: “Vincere Caritate/ Conquer with love”

Students are mainly from Zimbabwe with a very small number from SADC countries.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Boarders are the majority of students at Gokomere High School. The school offers 'O' Level and 'A' Level facilities.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Arrest Of 40 Students

In November 2021, forty students were arrested for malicious damage to property after they allegedly destroyed dining hall window panes. The students were also accused of attacking two police officers who had been called to investigate theft of food items from the high school dining hall.

The students reportedly also went on a rampage and damaged school head Mr Aquanos Mazhunga’s vehicle. More police re-enforcements were then called to bring the situation under control leading to the arrest of the 40 students.[1] The 40 Gokomere College students were released on 8 November 2021 following an intervention by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. The Officer In Charge advised that if need be they will go after the "ring leaders".

Associations

Morgan Tsvangirai

Elias Mudzuri



Other information

Further Reading

Gokomere High School Student Gives Birth In Hostel After Hiding Pregnancy From Teachers, iharare.com, 24 March 2020 https://iharare.com/gokomere-high-school-student-gives-birth-in-hostel/ Headmaster fudges pass rates, The Herald, 20 February 2017. https://www.herald.co.zw/headmaster-fudges-pass-rates/