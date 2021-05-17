Pindula

'''Gokwe''' is a Town located in [[Midlands Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].  
'''Gokwe''' is a town in [[Midlands Province]].  
  
 
==Population==
 
==Population==
It is home to about 18,942 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.  
It is home to about 18,942 people.  
  
See [[Nembudziya Government Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Njelele Secondary School]]. <br/>
  
 
[[Category:Towns and Cities]][[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]

Gokwe
Population
 (2009)
18,942

Gokwe is a town in Midlands Province.

Population

It is home to about 18,942 people.

See Nembudziya Government Secondary School.
See Njelele Secondary School.

References

