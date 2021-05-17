Difference between revisions of "Gokwe"
Latest revision as of 14:15, 17 May 2021
Gokwe
|Population
(2009)
|18,942
Gokwe is a town in Midlands Province.
Population
It is home to about 18,942 people.
See Nembudziya Government Secondary School.
See Njelele Secondary School.