==Population==
It is home to about 18,942 people.
See [[Nembudziya Government Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Njelele Secondary School]]. <br/>
{{#seo:
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 07:36, 15 November 2021
Gokwe
|Population
(2009)
|18,942
Gokwe is a town in Midlands Province.
Population
It is home to about 18,942 people.
The nearby Lutope river to the south derives it's name from dope, Shona for mud, and ru, implying long. Hence rutope is a long stretch of mud. Reportedly a good description of the river. [1]
See Nembudziya Government Secondary School.
See Njelele Secondary School.
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"