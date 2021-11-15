Pindula

==Population==
 
It is home to about 18,942 people.  
 
It is home to about 18,942 people.  
The nearby Lutope river to the south derives it's name from ''dope'', Shona for mud, and ''ru'', implying long. Hence ''rutope'' is a long stretch of mud. Reportedly a good description of the river. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer,  Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
  
 
See [[Nembudziya Government Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Nembudziya Government Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Njelele Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Njelele Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
Line 56: Line 39:
  
 
{{#seo:
|title=Gokwe
|title=Gokwe
|titlemode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=Midlands Province,places,travel,Towns and Cities  
|keywords=Midlands Province,places,travel,Towns and Cities
|description=
|description= Universities And Tertiary Institutions Of Zimbabwe
}}
 
}}
Line 66: Line 52:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
Gokwe
Population
 (2009)
18,942

Gokwe is a town in Midlands Province.

Population

It is home to about 18,942 people.

The nearby Lutope river to the south derives it's name from dope, Shona for mud, and ru, implying long. Hence rutope is a long stretch of mud. Reportedly a good description of the river. [1]

See Nembudziya Government Secondary School.
See Njelele Secondary School.





References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
