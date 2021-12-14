Gokwe is a town in Midlands Province.

Population

It is home to about 18,942 people.

The nearby Lutope river to the south derives it's name from dope, Shona for mud, and ru, implying long. Hence rutope is a long stretch of mud. Reportedly a good description of the river. [1]

Further Reading

14 December 2021 - Gokwe council sinks 18 million into solar powered-boreholes. [1]

















