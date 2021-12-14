Difference between revisions of "Gokwe"
The nearby Lutope river to the south derives it's name from ''dope'', Shona for mud, and ''ru'', implying long. Hence ''rutope'' is a long stretch of mud. Reportedly a good description of the river. <ref name= "Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names"> [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021" </ref>
See [[Nembudziya Government Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Njelele Secondary School]]. <br/>
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]
Gokwe
|Population
(2009)
|18,942
Gokwe is a town in Midlands Province.
Population
It is home to about 18,942 people.
The nearby Lutope river to the south derives it's name from dope, Shona for mud, and ru, implying long. Hence rutope is a long stretch of mud. Reportedly a good description of the river. [1]
See Gokwe District Hospital.
See Nembudziya Government Secondary School.
See Njelele Secondary School.
Further Reading
14 December 2021 - Gokwe council sinks 18 million into solar powered-boreholes. [1]
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"