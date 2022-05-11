Difference between revisions of "Gokwe"
Michaellaban
Michaellaban
See [[Nembudziya Government Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Njelele Secondary School]]. <br/>
==Further Reading==
Latest revision as of 12:22, 11 May 2022
Gokwe
|Population
(2009)
|18,942
Gokwe is a town in Midlands Province.
Population
It is home to about 18,942 people.
The nearby Lutope river to the south derives it's name from dope, Shona for mud, and ru, implying long. Hence rutope is a long stretch of mud. Reportedly a good description of the river. [1]
See Cheziya Gokwe High School.
See Gokwe District Hospital.
See Gokwe North and Gokwe North RDC.
See Gokwe South and Gokwe South RDC.
See Nembudziya Government Secondary School.
See Njelele Secondary School.
It is the birthplace of Johnson Matambo, 2022 MP for Kuwadzana.
Further Reading
14 December 2021 - Gokwe council sinks 18 million into solar powered-boreholes. [1]
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"