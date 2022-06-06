Pindula

It is the birthplace of [[Johnson Matambo]], '''2022''' MP for [[Kuwadzana]].
 

==Goverment==
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], Gokwe East returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Byron Hove|Byron Reuben Mtonhodzi Hove]] of Zanu PF - 32 354 votes.
* [[Mabasa Edward Chilimanzi]] of PF-ZAPU - 6 796 votes. 
* [[Edson Mzite]] of UANC - 1 485.
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], Gokwe West returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Jesiniahs Dick Makanganise]] of Zanu PF - 32 354 votes.
* [[Kesia Madzorera]] of PF-ZAPU - 6 796 votes.
* [[Jackson John Manyoka]] of UANC - 1 485 votes.
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
Gokwe
Population
 (2009)
18,942

Gokwe is a town in Midlands Province.

Population

It is home to about 18,942 people.

The nearby Lutope river to the south derives it's name from dope, Shona for mud, and ru, implying long. Hence rutope is a long stretch of mud. Reportedly a good description of the river. [1]

See Cheziya Gokwe High School.
See Gokwe District Hospital.
See Gokwe North and Gokwe North RDC.
See Gokwe South and Gokwe South RDC.
See Nembudziya Government Secondary School.
See Njelele Secondary School.

It is the birthplace of Johnson Matambo, 2022 MP for Kuwadzana.

Goverment

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gokwe East returned to Parliament:

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gokwe West returned to Parliament:

Further Reading

References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
