Gokwe is a town in Midlands Province.

Population

It is home to about 18,942 people.

The nearby Lutope river to the south derives it's name from dope, Shona for mud, and ru, implying long. Hence rutope is a long stretch of mud. Reportedly a good description of the river. [1]

It is the birthplace of Johnson Matambo, 2022 MP for Kuwadzana.



Chizarira National Park is nearby.

Goverment

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gokwe East returned to Parliament:

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gokwe West returned to Parliament:

Jesiniahs Dick Makanganise of Zanu PF - 32 354 votes.

Kesia Madzorera of PF-ZAPU - 6 796 votes.

Jackson John Manyoka of UANC - 1 485 votes.

Further Reading

14 December 2021 - Gokwe council sinks 18 million into solar powered-boreholes. [1]

















