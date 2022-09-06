* [[Lisias Mutegwe]] of Citizens' Coalition for Change,

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Gokwe Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Turnout Full results for Gokwe West were not released.

Turnout Full results for Gokwe West were not released.

Gokwe is a town in Midlands Province.

Population

It is home to about 18,942 people.

The nearby Lutope river to the south derives it's name from dope, Shona for mud, and ru, implying long. Hence rutope is a long stretch of mud. Reportedly a good description of the river. [1]

See Cheziya Gokwe High School.

See Gokwe District Hospital.

See Gokwe North and Gokwe North RDC.

See Gokwe South and Gokwe South RDC.

See Nembudziya Government Secondary School.

See Njelele Secondary School.



It is the birthplace of Johnson Matambo, 2022 MP for Kuwadzana.



Chizarira National Park is nearby.

Goverment

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gokwe East returned to Parliament:

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gokwe West returned to Parliament:

Jesiniahs Dick Makanganise of Zanu PF - 32 354 votes.

Kesia Madzorera of PF-ZAPU - 6 796 votes.

Jackson John Manyoka of UANC - 1 485 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gokwe East returned to Parliament:

Titus Marongwe of Zanu PF with 19 888 votes,

Isaiah Mucheki of ZUM with 1 761 votes.

Turnout - 22 989 voters or 67.05 %

Gokwe North returned:

Benson Mbowa of Zanu PF with 20 672 votes,

Patrick Manwende of ZUM with 2 626 votes.

Turnout - 24 862 voters or 55.48 %

Gokwe South returned:

Jason Machaya of Zanu PF with 21 785 votes,

Nokuthula Nduka of ZUM with 2 511 votes.

Turnout - 25 872 voters or 74.60 %

Gokwe West returned:

George Marange of Zanu PF n/a

Turnout Full results for Gokwe West were not released.

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Gokwe Central returned to Parliament:

Further Reading

14 December 2021 - Gokwe council sinks 18 million into solar powered-boreholes. [1]

















References