* [[George Marange]] of Zanu PF n/a
 
Turnout Full results for Gokwe West were not released.
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Gokwe Central''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Daveson Masvisvi]] of ZANU-PF,
* [[Lisias Mutegwe]] of Citizens' Coalition for Change,
* [[Edward Vakai]] of MDC Alliance.
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
Latest revision as of 13:57, 6 September 2022

Gokwe
Population
 (2009)
18,942

Gokwe is a town in Midlands Province.

Population

It is home to about 18,942 people.

The nearby Lutope river to the south derives it's name from dope, Shona for mud, and ru, implying long. Hence rutope is a long stretch of mud. Reportedly a good description of the river. [1]

See Cheziya Gokwe High School.
See Gokwe District Hospital.
See Gokwe North and Gokwe North RDC.
See Gokwe South and Gokwe South RDC.
See Nembudziya Government Secondary School.
See Njelele Secondary School.

It is the birthplace of Johnson Matambo, 2022 MP for Kuwadzana.

Chizarira National Park is nearby.

Goverment

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gokwe East returned to Parliament:

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Gokwe West returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Gokwe East returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 22 989 voters or 67.05 %

Gokwe North returned:

Turnout - 24 862 voters or 55.48 %

Gokwe South returned:

Turnout - 25 872 voters or 74.60 %

Gokwe West returned:

Turnout Full results for Gokwe West were not released.

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Gokwe Central returned to Parliament:

Further Reading

14 December 2021 - Gokwe council sinks 18 million into solar powered-boreholes. [1]





References

  1. [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
