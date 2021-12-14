Difference between revisions of "Gokwe North"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 76:
|Line 76:
|−
'''Gokwe North''' district is the northern of two administrative districts in the Gokwe region of the [[Midlands Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. Its administrative seat is [[Nembudziya]].
|+
'''Gokwe North''' district is the northern of two administrative districts in the Gokweregion of the [[Midlands Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. Its administrative seat is [[Nembudziya]].
The '''Gokwe North''' Local Government is [[Gokwe North RDC]].
The '''Gokwe North''' Local Government is [[Gokwe North RDC]].
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 16:14, 14 December 2021
Gokwe North
Gokwe North district is the northern of two administrative districts in the Gokwe region of the Midlands Province of Zimbabwe. Its administrative seat is Nembudziya.
The Gokwe North Local Government is Gokwe North RDC.